Twist time!

Big Brother just introduced a major, game-changing twist that mirrors another recent CBS reality show that wasn't exactly the most popular.

Survivor's most recent season, Edge of Extinction, allowed eliminated contestants to live in squalor on a separate beach with even fewer comforts than regular Survivor contestants, and then after a few eliminated castaways had accumulated, they were given their chance to fight their way back into the game.

Now, Big Brother is doing the same with "Camp Comeback!" Tonight, the first houseguest was actually eliminated by voting (after David was eliminated because he failed to find his way back into the house), but Ovie will not be leaving the house. In fact, David joined him back in the house, and together, they'll be moving into Camp Comeback, a much less comfortable cabin inside the Big Brother house.