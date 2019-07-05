We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone knows the biggest struggle of the summer is trying to find that one swimsuit that makes you feel like a Victoria's Secret model.

Thanks to fashion designer and influencer Shea Marie, that task just got a whole lot easier.

The 32-year-old recently announced her swim line "SKIN by SAME" which is exclusively sold online through Victoria's Secret. The collection features neutral and pastel colors with bold patterns such as tiger print and polka dot.

To celebrate the launch of her line, Shea hosted a luxurious trip to Turks and Caicos with a group of her close friends. Attendees included Cara Santana, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Jenny Cipoletti and Ashley Moore.

The group celebrated their friend's success over many dinners, paddle boating and some serious fun in the sun.