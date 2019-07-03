Hilary Duff is coming under fire for piercing her 8-month-old daughter's ears.

Eagle-eyed followers of the star noticed the small studs on Banks' ears in a recent photo shared by Duff. In the pic, Hilary smiles as the baby joyfully pulls at her sunglasses, with the small studs barely noticeable.

It seems that the earrings are a recent addition since the baby isn't sporting any jewelry in photos shared from late May.

While some people were quick to compliment Banks on her adorable new piercings, others felt the need to mommy-shame the actress for her decision. "I can't fathom why you would you think it's okay to have your daughters ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort," one Instagram user commented.

Some critics even shared that they plan to unfollow her because of the "pain" she inflicted on Banks.