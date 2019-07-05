by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 10:30 AM
You did it. You've watched all eight episodes of Stranger Things season three. It's going to be OK. You've been through a lot. We understand. So does the cast, and they have messages for you.
"Guys, it's sad, but we're going to get through this," Sadie Sink, Max on Stranger Things, told us to tell you. "That's all I have to say. I believe in you."
Finn Wolfhard, Mike on the acclaimed series, had a tip: "For the fans that are sad after watching Stranger Things 3, you've got to go watch something funny, or go back and watch Stranger Things 3, only the funny things."
The tagline for the season was "One summer can change everything." They weren't joking. There were major shifts in the series, characters died (?), others moved away and new and old threats emerged. Plus, all those breakups! It was a lot for the crew in Hawkins, Indiana to face, but they did just that.
"This season has dealt a lot with growth and growing up and moving on, and I can't give you too many words of comfort because I literally have no idea what's going to happen next, but I feel optimistic and so should you," Natalia Dyer, Nancy on Stranger Things, said.
Click play to hear more from the cast, including what Dacre Montgomery had to say about his Billy's journey this season and the big ending the character got.
All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?