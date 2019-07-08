When it comes to fatherhood, Drew Brees is an MVP.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is known for his performance on the field, but behind the scenes, he's a doting dad. When there isn't a football in his hand, the record-setting athlete is busy at home with his four youngsters and his wife of more than a decade, Brittany Brees.

Together, the couple are parents to sons Baylen, 10, Bowen, 8, Callen, 6, and daughter Rylen, 4. If you're a fan, you can probably remember the time he and his oldest son shared a sweet moment after his team won the 2010 Super Bowl. And, if you're one of his more than 1 million Instagram followers on social media, you've definitely seen some of the many snaps the star has shared of himself with his kiddos in the many years since, whether it be them watching a movie, gardening or getting dressed up for Halloween.