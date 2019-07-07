Forget physique for a second. The best revenge? A strong spirit. An empowered mind. A life you feel proud of and know you deserve.

Take it from Khloe Kardashian. Much like Kris Jenner expressed during Sunday's season three premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, her daughter has strength and self-efficacy down to a science and a knack for inspiring it in others too. That's not a surprise, since the emotionally intuitive Renaissance lady makes a point to lead by example.

"You've shown the rest of us how to be comfortable in our own body. Because at any shape or size, you have this amazing confidence," the Kar-Jenner matriarch beamed, chatting with Khloe from the Revenge Body couch's host seat about her latest post-baby transformation. True Thompson's mom was still in the midst of it during their conversation and said she hadn't "lost it all" since giving birth last year. But as Kris went on to remind her, that's not really what all this is about, anyway.

"When you have happiness, your light is shining," she said wisely, adding that Khloe is "always trying to show someone else how to turn on their light, too."