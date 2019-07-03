Real Housewives fans are still reeling from the news of Vicki Gunvalson's demotion.

It was revealed on Tuesday that The Real Housewives of Orange County star will no longer be a main cast member on the show. Instead, Vicki will appear on season 14 of the Bravo series as a "friend."

"For the past 14 years I've opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the 'OG of the OC,'" Vicki wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas."