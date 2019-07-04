What You Didn't See in Stranger Things Season 3

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 4, 2019 6:00 AM
Netflix
Stranger Things season three is here! The acclaimed Netflix series dropped its first new season since October 2017 and what a fun season it is. Before you batten down the hatches and dive into the eight-episode binge—or you already have, which is quite impressive—we're here to show you what you didn't see on TV.
Below, get a look at what went down behind the scenes of Stranger Things season three. There are scenes from the July 4th carnival, the action at the Starcourt Mall, the woods (of course) and Hawkins' community pool.
There are no spoilers here, aside from a look at some of the totally rad 1980s fashion on your favorite characters.
The new season takes place in the summer of 1985 as your favorite kids, including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) transition into teenagers. Love is in the air, as is danger, it is Hawkins after all. Go behind the scenes now!
Netflix
Series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.
Netflix
Dacre Montgomery goes over papers with executive producer Shawn Levy.
Netflix
Priah Ferguson has a big role in the third season. Pictured here with the Matt and Ross Duffer.
Article continues below
Netflix
A scene from Hawkins' big Fourth of July celebration.
Netflix
Uta Briesewitz gives Millie Bobby Brown, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlinsome direction.
Netflix
Charlie Heaton during a break from filming.
Article continues below
Netflix
The Duffer brothers converse with their stars during a key scene.
Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown during a break from filming.
Netflix
Matt Duffer, Dacre Montgomery and Ross Duffer.
Article continues below
Netflix
Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer.
Netflix
Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer
Netflix
Winona Ryder and director Uta Briesewitz.
Article continues below
Netflix
Ross Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Matt Duffer.
Netflix
Caleb McLaughlin on set.
Netflix
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and executive producer Shawn Levy.
Article continues below
Stranger Things season three is now streaming on Netflix.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?