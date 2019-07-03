How Cardi B Changed Anna Wintour's Opinion of Her Style

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 8:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B has won over Anna Wintour

In a new segment of Vogue's "Go Ask Anna," the iconic editor-in-chief was asked to weigh in on the Grammy-winning rapper's style. One recent and particularly notable look stood out to Wintour. 

"I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met this year. She looked unbelievable," she said of Cardi's larger-than-life red gown by Thom Browne, adorned with 30,000 feathers and two $250,000 ruby nipples

"She could barely move, but it made no difference," the Vogue legend noted. "People parted like the queen coming through because she looked so fantastic."

Watch

Cardi B Talks Lipo, Met Gala, New Line & Baby Archie

It was that unforgettable ensemble that made an impact on Wintour. 

"I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style."

As the style maven summarized, "She rocks."

ESC: NYFW Alexander Wang, Anna Wintour, Cardi B

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a glowing endorsement from one of the most important figures in fashion!

Nearly two years ago as Cardi B's stardom was rising, the women were seated next to each other at Alexander Wang's fall-winter 2018 runway show, spurring headlines and curiosity over what exactly transpired between the two seat mates. 

When E! News asked the "I Like It" star what they talked about, she coyly replied, "Stuff."

"I couldn't believe it, girl," the rapper noted. "I couldn't contain myself, but I kept it together."

Do we sense a Cardi B Vogue cover coming? Only time will tell. 

In the meantime, check out the star's most daring looks in E!'s gallery here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Anna Wintour , Cardi B , Fashion , Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.