Euphoria's Most Talked About Moments So Far

People sure love to be scandalized, and HBO's Euphoria is doing its best to provide.

The show, which stars Zendaya as a teen drug addict, has only aired three episodes so far, but already landed in many headlines for scenes that some viewers found offensive or at the very least a little shocking. Billed as a "slice of life" series, Euphoria portrays teen lives that are filled with drugs, sex, nudity, small crimes, emotional breakdowns, and most recently and controversially, some animated One Direction fan fiction that angered fans and even seemed to anger Louis Tomlinson.

Of course, some sensitive groups have found reason to complain, but even if you're not complaining, your jaw has probably still dropped at a few of the show's more intense moments. The pilot itself had several, and Zendaya described that episode to EW as "the most mild," so we can't even imagine what the rest of the season has in store.