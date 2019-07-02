"I regret working under your name," choreographer and professional dancer Emma Portner said of Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old, who is married to Ellen Page, took to Instagram Stories and blasted the "I Don't Care" singer for how she claims he treated her when she choreographed his Purpose World Tour in 2016.

"I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch," she captioned her lengthy post on Monday (which was captured by PopCrave; her Story has now expired).

She also alleged that the 25-year-old star "barely" paid her "minimum wage" for the hours she put in.

"I couldn't afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft," she wrote. "The way you degrade women is an abomination."

Emma's public post comes nearly two days after Taylor Swfit called out the "Sorry" singer's manager Scooter Braun, whom he defended on social media.