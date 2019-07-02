Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and More Celebs Steal the Show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 2:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mandy Moore, Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lights, camera... fashion!

After the fabulous celebrity weddings (and bridal fashion) that took place last weekend, our attention is now on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. From Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas to Margot Robbie and Mandy Moore , stars from all over are rising to the occasion.

"Channeling the inner goddess in all of us," Céline Dion shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her ultra-glam and daring ensemble that she wore to the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show.

Along with her dazzling (and dreamy) cream-colored dress, she turned heads in a more dramatic outfit yesterday, July 1. She rocked black dominatrix-like boots, a cheeky halter dress and an over-the-top fascinator.

While no one can compare to the legendary singer and rising style icon, the This Is Us actress is most certainly cementing her place in the fashion industry. Wearing a striking blue cape dress at the Dundas Fall 2020 Haute Couture Fashion show, the brunette beauty bewitched everyone with her outfit and equally mesmerizing makeup look.

Watch

The Kardashians' New York Fashion Week Favorite Outfits

This is only scratching the surface of the jaw-dropping pieces stars are slipping on. To see the glitzy, bold ensembles celebs are wearing during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Celine Dion, Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Céline Dion

No one brings the glamour quite like the legendary singer. She dazzles at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show. "Channeling the inner goddess in all of us," she writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of her dreamy ensemble.

Mandy Moore, Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us actress makes us gasp with her striking blue cape dress (and emerald green shadow!) at the Dundas Fall 2020 Haute Couture Fashion Show.

Nicole Kidman, Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Kidman brings the heat to the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show with her bold ensemble. From the striking white blazer to her strapless sequins dress to the bold red lips, she came to slay.

Article continues below

Margot Robbie, Paris Fashion Week

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The blonde beauty is slaying the fashion game—but then again, when is she not? Attending the Chanel Fall 2020 Haute Couture runway show, Robbie stuns in a cheeky blazer, patterned pants and mule booties.

Christian Dior show - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

#RelationshipGoals! The power couple steals the spotlight at the Dior runway show in audacious 'fits. They're both wearing pieces from the fashion house.

Amandla Stenberg, Paris Fashion Week

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

Amandala keeps things simple but with an edge! Matching her dramatic charcoal smoky eye, the 20-year-old star dons a black button-down shirt, belt, fanny pack and booties. She adds a pop of color with her mustard pants.

Article continues below

Christian Dior show - Shailene Woodley

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley

Green with envy! The Big Little Lies actress shows off her killer legs in this fun blazer dress, which features exaggerated cape sleeves, glimmering gold buttons and pockets.

Zoey Deutch, Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Red hot, hot, hot! The 24-year-old actress sizzles in a fire-engine red mini at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show. Her voluminous, 1960s-inspired 'do and spicy orange lip tie the look together.

Christian Dior show - Gal Gadot

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman: 1984 star leaves her superhero suit at home and opts for something more comfortable and summer-ready. She's wearing Dior.

Article continues below

Nicole Richie, Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Nicole Richie

Richie exudes '70s glam with her white-hot keyhole dress, which features billowing sleeves, a flowy hem and black tie-like accessory. The shiny pink heels and vibrant shadow complete the fresh, funky lewk.

Anna Wintour, Margot Robbie, Paris Fashion Week

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Anna Wintour & Margot Robbie

Name a more iconique duo... we'll wait. The 29-year-old star gets the best seat in the house as she sits next to Anna Wintour, Vogue's Editor-In-Chief.

Bianca Jagger, Paris Fashion Week

Foc Kan/WireImage

Bianca Jagger

The one and only Bianca Jagger, y'all! With this ultra-glam ensemble, she proves she's still got it. From the lace camisole to her blush-colored sunnies and dramatic pearl earrings, she's pulling out all of the stops.

Article continues below

Marion Cotillard, Paris Fashion Week

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

Who says pants have to be boring? Cotillard adds a pop of color to her chic get-up at the Chanel show. The black and gold-chain belt gives it a more high-fashion feel, too!

Mandy Moore, Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Mandy looks like a vision in white at the Schiaparelli Fall 2020 Haute Couture Fashion Show. She stuns in an all-white Ralph Lauren pantsuit, and gives her outfit more oomph by wearing bright orange heels and a vibrant pink lip.

Celine Dion, Paris Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Céline Dion

The 51-year-old fashion (and musician) icon brings the drama to the streets of Paris as she gets ready to take on all of the runway shows in over-the-top ensembles.

Article continues below

Nikki Reed, Paris Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Nikki Reed

Nikki is looking fresh, fierce and fabulous at the Giambattista Valli Fall 2020 Haute Couture Fashion Show. From the dazzling blue floral gown to her glowy makeup to her effortless updo, she's giving us major summer inspo!

Christian Dior show - Jenna Coleman

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Jenna Coleman

The Victoria star strikes a pose at the Dior show with her one-of-a-kind patterned dress and saddle-like belt.

If you'll excuse us, we'll be adding these 'fits to our vision board!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paris Fashion Week , Fashion Week , Fashion , Red Carpet , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.