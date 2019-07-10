Real Housewives Alum Gretchen Rossi Gives Birth to Baby Girl

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 3:34 PM
Gretchen Rossi has given birth to a baby girl!
The 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star welcomed her first child with beau Slade Smiley on Wednesday, People confirms. The couple named their daughter Skylar Gray.
"Skylar is born and mama and baby are doing well," a rep for Rossi shared with the outlet.
Hours before the birth, Rossi posted videos of herself on a hospital bed, sporting a face full of makeup.
"After a lot of contemplation, crying, struggling, (and based on the medical pros and cons) the Doctor, Slade and I have decided a c-section is going to be the safest thing for me and baby tomorrow," she wrote on social media on Tuesday. "Doctor said I am only dilated 1cm and I guess I have a 'cervix of steel' so it's not really cooperating at this point and just my pelvic exam yesterday was so beyond painful that I almost passed out, then started to hyperventilate because of that, which then lead to a panic attack! Needless to say I was a hot mess!"
"When you have this vision of how you want your labor and delivery to go and it doesn't turn out the way you imagined, there is this sadness and internal struggle with 'why isn't my body cooperating' or am I making the right decision etc.," she said. "So after crying it out, and being sad about not having a 'vaginal birth' yesterday, I asked God to give me a sign that this is the best decision, and he did!"
Rossi first announced her pregnancy in December during an episode of The Doctors. At the time, the reality star shared that the pregnancy still didn't "feel real." Smiley also joked that the couple was "freaked out but in a good way."
"All of this has been such an overwhelming journey," Smiley said of the pregnancy. "And so when you get to those little milestones and you know you're hearing the heartbeat, it's so exciting but it's also a relief."
Rossi also opened up about her fertility struggles, discussing the couple's "emotional journey" together.
"After the first round of IVF, when we lost 14 embryos, I looked at Slade and said, 'I just need to take a pause,'" Rossi said during the episode of The Doctors. "This is beyond anything I had ever expected to experience. It literally took a good year and a half for us to even get to a point where I was willing to talk about it again."
Throughout her pregnancy journey, Rossi has kept her fans updated, sharing photos and videos on social media.
Earlier this year, Rossi opened up to E! News about her "really tough" first trimester.
"My first trimester almost kicked my a--, I mean that was really tough on me," Rossi shared. "I was so sick, I could barely get out of bed. I was struggling so much, but then the second trimester has been incredible, so, so much better."
🙌🏻🙏🏻 Swipe left 👈🏻 #10 Days till I am induced and or doing a c-section (depending on what position Sky is in at the time) 🙈 ————————————————————————-So Slade came downstairs on Saturday and I was crying and he said “baby what’s wrong” and I said “I’m so sad I’m not going to be pregnant anymore, and I feel like I needed more time with her in my belly” 😰🤪 Did that happen to any of you? ————————————————————————- I mean my belly just finally really popped out this past month and a half, and I have been really enjoying it. I guess I don’t feel like I got enough time to really feel pregnant with a bump and all, and I’m starting to realize how much I am going to miss her kicks and jabs (even the really hard ones up in my ribs) 🤪 It’s wild to think I will have this little life outside of me now. At least in the womb I felt like I could protect her from everything and we have had this special bond the whole time. I would sing or talk to her and she would kick back, it’s been truly one of the most incredible experiences of my whole life. ——————————————————————— Of course I’m so excited to meet her but also feeling emotions of sadness at the same time. Please tell me I’m not alone in this sentiment? 🤷🏼♀️ ———————————————— Adorable pregnancy cards from #KPDesigns #pregnancyjourney #IVF #pregnant #baby #9months #lasttrimester #lovedbeingpregnant
"I don't think you're ever ready for a baby, right? I'm a little nervous, but I think I'm more nervous about my sleep," she told E! News. "Everything else, Slade's been a dad twice, he's gonna be a pro already. I think I'm literally just more nervous about not having my beauty sleep."
Congratulations to the couple on their bundle of joy!
