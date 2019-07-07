by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 6:00 AM
If this dinner party was a bar, it'd be closing!
The Kardashian sisters were in rare form in this hysterical bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16, which caught them sharpening their improv skills over dinner and drinks at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house (sans Kris though). At 11:48 p.m., Khloe Kardashianwas thoroughly tipsy and in good company.
"Kendall, didn't they ask me to be in Victoria's Secret?" asked the Revenge Body star way too convincingly from across the table. "I said, 'No, you f--kin' bitch.' Kendall, what did I say? To Victor."
"Victoria," corrected Kourtney Kardashian. "I told Victoria too. I was like, 'F--k you, you f--kin' bitch! You think I'm gonna do my catwalk debut with you? No!'"
So either Victoria's secrets are juicier than we realized or Kourtney and KoKo just made a very convincing pass at um, drunk sketch comedy?
"We gave it to Kendall," insisted Khloe, who also managed to incorporate a spectrum of expressive hand gestures into her spiel for good measure or emphasis or something like that. "We just said, 'Kendall, if you want our sloppy thirds. Go ahead. 'Cause me and Kourtney are too f--kin' busy.'"
"Like, 'Kendall,'" Kourt chimed back in. "'That's a firm pass for me. But if you wanna take it, I totally understand if you need this for your career.'"
"Thank you," was all their bewildered supermodel sister had to say about that.
See the ladies' creative banter come to life in the bonus clip above! Try not to laugh, we dare you.
