Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

It's almost here, folks. That's right, Amazon Prime Day is one week away! And this year, it runs a full 48 hours July 15-16. So here's your guide to making the most out of the Cyber Monday of Summer.

When does Prime Day start?

Prime Day begins at midnight PT on Monday, July 15, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

Do I need an Amazon Prime Member to participate?

To get the best deals, yes, you'll definitely want to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership.

Amazon offers three different levels of membership depending on your shopping needs. If you're just looking to get in on Prime Day deals, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to all customers upon their first sign-up, so that's one way to go. If you're looking for more, Amazon offers a Prime monthly subscription for just $13 a month.

Personally, we recommend the annual membership for $119—you save almost $40!