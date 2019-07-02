Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 11:47 AM
The Real Housewives of Orange County without Vicki Gunvalson as a main Housewife? Yep, it's happening.
Season 14 of the long-running Bravo reality series, the show that started the Real Housewives franchise, will return for a new season with Vicki, the only remaining original star, appearing as a "friend" to the main cast. Returning for season 14 are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the new addition to the series.
Vicki, who calls herself the OG, appeared in every season since the show started in 2006. She recently got engaged to Steve Lodge and her journey to the ring will be seen this season…just without an official orange in her hand in the opening credits. Vicki and Kelly had a falling out during season 13 that remained unresolved as of the reunion.
This season, as a friend, Vicki once again lands in the hot seat with rumors.
In the trailer below, there's plenty of Vicki, and Shannon getting rejuvenated, Tamra making out with a woman and losing a tooth (on separate occasions), Kelly and Shannon going on dates, Emily taking issue with her husband Shane, Gina going through legal problems and much more.
"I have not revealed all what I know," Vicki says at one point.
Kelly and Vicki continue their feud in an intense scene featuring Kelly calling Vicki a conwoman and a crook. "You are a bully!" Vicki screams in her face.
Click play on the trailer above to see all the drama—and fun—coming to The Real Housewives of Orange County.
This season, Tamra settles into a new come inside the gates of Coto de Caza while husband Eddie is on the mend. She finds herself caught in the middle of two battles: Vicki and Kelly, and at home between sons Ryan and Spencer. Shannon, now using her maiden name and going by Shannon Storms Beador, is putting some weight and her marriage behind her and juggling many suitors. Kelly is with a new boyfriend, plastic surgeon Dr. Brian, and still reeling from the shocking allegations leveled at the reunion. A newcomer last year, Gina deals with life as a single mother and leans on the ladies now more than ever, and fellow newbie Emily must act as a single mother while Shane studies for the California Bar exam. This year's new cast members Braunwyn comes by way of Kelly. She's a mother of seven, including a baby, a toddler, twins in kindergarten and three teenagers. She's got a love shack with husband Sean, and is always ready for a night out with the ladies.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
