The Real Housewives of Orange County without Vicki Gunvalson as a main Housewife? Yep, it's happening.

Season 14 of the long-running Bravo reality series, the show that started the Real Housewives franchise, will return for a new season with Vicki, the only remaining original star, appearing as a "friend" to the main cast. Returning for season 14 are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the new addition to the series.

Vicki, who calls herself the OG, appeared in every season since the show started in 2006. She recently got engaged to Steve Lodge and her journey to the ring will be seen this season…just without an official orange in her hand in the opening credits. Vicki and Kelly had a falling out during season 13 that remained unresolved as of the reunion.