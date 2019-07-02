Wanna get away? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may just give you the push you need.

Before the Fourth of July festivities officially kick off, the famous couple packed their bags and headed to Italy with their two children for a family getaway.

Luckily for us, the proud parents are documenting some of their travel highlights and let's just say we have some FOMO right about now.

Whether enjoying boat rides near Portofino or trying on sunglasses while sitting on dad's lap, Luna and Miles appear to be having a great time. And spoiler alert: John and Chrissy are loving life too.

"Back on vacation," Chrissy shared on Instagram Stories when getting her hair done by close friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin. "Never not working."