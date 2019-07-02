Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 9:59 AM

Danielle Brooks

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

There's a baby on the way for Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black actress has a new role ahead: mom. "So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant!" the 29-year-old Tony Award nominee shared in a Clearblue-sponsored Instagram post. While Brooks did not share the sex of the baby, she did note on social media she is 20 weeks into her pregnancy. 

"When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning," she wrote online. 

Watch

Danielle Brooks Reveals Her Hope for 'Taystee' on OITNB

The star was most likely referencing the upcoming final season of the hit Netflix series, which she has starred in for six years. 

 

While that story is nearing its end, we bet Brooks' co-stars couldn't be happier for her next one. 

In the words of Uzo Aduba, "Whoa whoa!!! Congratulations!!!"

Congratulations indeed to the new mom-to-be!

