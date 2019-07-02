Move over Tanners, the Winslow family—or Balki and Larry—could be the latest classic sitcom family making a comeback.

According to a Deadline report, WarnerMedia is keen on replicating the success Netflix had with Fuller House and rebooting/reviving a classic sitcom from the TGIF days of yore for the upcoming streaming service. Deadline says Warner-produced shows Step by Step, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper are being eyeballed.

The report stressed all talks are exploratory, but sitcom revivals/continuations have proved to be successful. In addition to Fuller House, which is going into its fifth and final season on Netflix, Roseanne returned to record ratings before losing Roseanne Barr and becoming The Conners, which is going into its second season on ABC in the 2019-2020 TV season. Will & Grace will enter its third revival season on NBC this season.