by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 7:08 AM
Move over Tanners, the Winslow family—or Balki and Larry—could be the latest classic sitcom family making a comeback.
According to a Deadline report, WarnerMedia is keen on replicating the success Netflix had with Fuller House and rebooting/reviving a classic sitcom from the TGIF days of yore for the upcoming streaming service. Deadline says Warner-produced shows Step by Step, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper are being eyeballed.
The report stressed all talks are exploratory, but sitcom revivals/continuations have proved to be successful. In addition to Fuller House, which is going into its fifth and final season on Netflix, Roseanne returned to record ratings before losing Roseanne Barr and becoming The Conners, which is going into its second season on ABC in the 2019-2020 TV season. Will & Grace will enter its third revival season on NBC this season.
Meanwhile, Boy Meets World produced a three-season Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World, years after its run ended on ABC. Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel reprised their Boy roles for Girl.
Step by Step lasted seven seasons and starred Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers as the newly-married parents of a blended family. Perfect Strangers starred Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker as distant cousins. It ran for eight seasons and produced Family Matters as a spinoff. Family Matters ran for nine seasons and followed the Winslow family and their annoying neighbor Steve Urkel. Reginald VelJohnson, Jaleel White and Jo Marie Payton starred. White is set to reprise the role of Urkel in an upcoming episode of the new Scooby Doo animated series. Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, which followed a high school physical education teacher, starred Mark Curry, Holly Robinson Peete and Raven-Symoné.
Several stars from TGIF past, including Pinchot and Linn-Baker, reunited to promote ABC's new comedies.
Which potential revival/reboot do you want to see? Vote in the poll below!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?