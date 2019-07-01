VH1
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 4:19 PM
Scream the TV show has gotten a bit of a makeover, and it looks amazing.
The revamped series is returning for a six-episode, three-night event on Monday, July 8, and VH1 just released a brand new trailer and sneak peek of the season, featuring Ghostface in all his glory, on TV for the first time ever.
The infamous mask is back, along with the original voice of Roger L. Jackson, and this time he's torturing a new set of teens. The cast includes RJ Cyler, CJ Wallace, Keke Palmer, Jessica Shula, Tyler Posey, Giorgia Whigham, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Tyga, and Mary J. Blige. Paris Jackson also makes a cameo, which you can watch below!
The new trailer introduces us to Deion Elliot (Cyler), a local football star with a tragic past and a history of seeing ghosts. As he explains in the trailer, he once had a twin brother, but the brother didn't survive a night out on Halloween when they were kids. And now Ghostface is here to emotionally and physically torture him about it!
You can watch the trailer below!
In her cameo, Paris Jackson appears to be taking on the gig originated by Drew Barrymore, who played the popular girl who died in the opening scene of the first Scream. Jackson's scene, however, has a bit of a twist.
Scream: The TV Series ran on MTV for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, and the third season has been in the works since 2017, featuring an entirely new cast and setting. It will now air as VH1's first scripted series in years, over three nights on Monday, July 8, Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.
