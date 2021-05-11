Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick the Next "Bachelor" Power Couple?

Congratulations are in order for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick! The Bachelor Nation power couple is engaged.

Months after Kaitlyn's Dancing With the Stars win, the lovebirds announced the news on Tuesday, May 11.

"It was everything I could have asked for," Kaitlyn told ET. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

Ahead of Jason's proposal, Kaitlyn told E! News in an exclusive September 2020 interview that she and her man were ready to start trying for a baby after Dancing With the Stars wrapped.

"I'm going into Dancing With The Stars being like, ‘Okay this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies," the 35-year-old shared at the time, adding, "I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy."

Kaitlyn later joked that she planned to "poke holes" in Jason's condoms if she and partner Artem Chigvintsev were to win the mirrorball trophy.