Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Shares Her Dorm Room Essentials

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ava Phillippe

Michael Simon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Going to college can be scary, and decorating your dorm room the size of a shoe box can be even scarier.

Luckily for us, Ava Philippe's partnership with Amazon gives college students various trendy yet affordable options to make your dorm Pinterest ready.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe's daughter has picked some of her favorite items to be featured on Amazon's "Off to College" collection prior to starting her sophomore year at UC Berkeley.

"Because the moving process at my university happens so quickly, I only had a few days to get moved in and settled," Ava said in a release. "I was able to purchase all of my dorm and school essentials from Amazon's Off to College storefront and get it delivered fast with my Prime Student membership."

If you are an Amazon Prime member, the items you choose will be delivered straight to your doorstep for no additional fee. And from shower caddies to soft bedding, this collection truly has everything a college student could need.

Photos

Cute College Wear You Can't Get on Campus

Take a look at some of our favorite items from Ava's partnership with Amazon in our gallery below.

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

AmazonBasics Down Alternative Comforter

Nothing is better than getting into your bed after a long day of classes, especially with a comforter as soft as this. 

SHOP NOW: $25.22 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

TIBAOLOVER Laundry Hamper

Who knew laundry could be an accessory? This laundry hamper will be a perfect asset to any bedroom.

SHOP NOW: $9.99 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Now House by Jonathan Adler Chroma Enamel Frame

Missing your furry friend or loved ones? Keep them close with this decorative picture frame.

SHOP NOW: $48 on Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe

Get comfy after class in this super soft bathrobe that will make you never want to get dressed.

SHOP NOW: $18.99 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser

Let your dorm be a place of relaxation after days of stress with this scented diffuser, which comes in over 20 different scents. 

SHOP NOW: $48 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer

Make life a little bit easier by getting this printer for your dorm room, making late night assignments a breeze. 

SHOP NOW: $279.99 $223.29 on Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

iDesign Orbz Plastic Bathroom Divided Shower Tote

This just made shared showers SO much easier. Get organized with this trendy shower caddy.

SHOP NOW: $15.45 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Rivet Velvet Texture Striated Pillow

Give your bed a pop of color with this decorative pillow, which comes in colors such as yellow and light pink.

SHOP NOW: $39.99 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Now House by Jonathan Adler Wink Collection Area Rug

This rug is sure to be the eye-catching aspect of any room, which comes in a light pink and grey. 

SHOP NOW: $170 on Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Now House by Jonathan Adler Miami Decorative Box

Keep the small things hidden but handy in this unique multi-colored storage box.

SHOP NOW: $38 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper

Make your bed extra comfy with this form-fitting mattress topper.

SHOP NOW: $299 $226.34 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

CosmoLiving Estelle Modern White Faux Fur Ottoman

This fluffy chair is just what you need to make your dorm stand out. Add this piece to your bedroom to give it a little bit of personality.

SHOP NOW: $208.99 on Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Splendid Home Laguna Bath Towel

Keep your bathroom colorful with these soft bath towels.

SHOP NOW: $18.25 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Whitmor Rolling White Wire Underbed Cart

This is a must-have in any dorm room. With little space, this rolling storage cart fits underneath your bed and taken out easily. 

SHOP NOW: $19.99 $18.93 on Amazon

E-Comm, Ava Philippe Amazon

Simplehuman Sensor Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

This vanity mirror is a must-have if you are a makeup fan. This will make it a thousand times easier to apply makeup without having to worry about taking up the shared mirror. 

SHOP NOW: $197.95 on Amazon

Article continues below

Big thanks to Ava for making today's freshmen class' dorms trendier than ours ever were.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Home , Life/Style , School , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.