Best Fourth of July Sales 2019: Wayfair, Urban Outfitters & More

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 8:30 PM
Ahh, Fourth of July. So many ways to celebrate: the parades, the barbecues, the fireworks, and of course, the sales! This year, your favorite brands are offering deep discounts as dazzling as sparklers. We've rounded up the best sales so you can partake in America's other pastime: Getting a great deal!
6pm
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off on Sam Edelman, Cole Haan, Nine West, Puma and more.
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 50% off sale items at Anthro's Summer Tag Sale.
Bare Necessities
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off and free shipping on all swimwear, up to 50% off bras, 25% off panties and 30% off shapewear; plus free 2-Day shipping on orders over $70.
Banana Republic
SHOP NOW: All shoes are 40-60% off; plus take an extra 50% Fourth of July Sale items.
Barneys New York
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% on Altuzarra, Erdem, Lanvin, Derek Lam, Isabel Marant, Missoni and more at the Designer Sale.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off on over 12,000 items at their Fourth of July clearance sale.
Bloomingdale's
SHOP NOW: Take and extra 50% off clearance items and an extra 30% off sale items.
Coach
SHOP NOW: Score 50% off apparel, bags, sunglasses and more.
Express
SHOP NOW: Take up to 50% off everything at the Go Fourth and Shop sale.
Gap
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off at the Great Gap Sale.
Gigi New York
SHOP NOW: Save 25% sitewide.
H&M
SHOP NOW: Enjoy further markdowns up to 50% off at their Summer Sale.
L.L. Bean
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% on sale items; plus get 20% off your order with code JULY4 (6/28 - 7/4).
Macy's
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off Fourth of July Sale items; plus free shipping on orders over $75 with code FOURTH (7/2-7/7).
Old Navy
SHOP NOW: Take up to 65% off tops, dresses and shorts at Old Navy's Boom Boom Sale.
Target
SHOP NOW: Save up to 30% off home and patio items with code AMERICA and 20% off swim with code SWIM.
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: Score 40-60% off over 1,700 styles of bras, panties, lingerie, sleep, beauty and sport items at VS' Semi-Annual Sale.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Dresses $40 or less, accessories $20 or less; plus take an extra 40% off sale items.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% on outdoor cookware and grills, bedding, decor, furniture, appliances and more at Wayfair's Fourth of July Blowout.
World Market
SHOP NOW: Save up to 65% on storewide clearance items.
Yumi Kim
SHOP NOW: Enjoy an additional 30% off all markdowns with code FIREWORKS.
