Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Sit Front Row at Dior's Star-Studded Fashion Show

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 1:12 PM

Christian Dior show - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Oh là là!

Christian Dior showcased its Fall-Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture collection in Paris on Monday, and several stars came out to view all the high-end looks.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were just two of the celebrities in attendance. The Quantico actress wore an emerald green dress that was cinched at the waist with a black belt. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers band member donned a black jacket with a bright blue floral design. The appearance came just days after the two attended the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Provence. So, they have certainly been busy!

The husband and wife duo sat front row with several other A-listers, including Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley and Elisabeth Moss. Still, these weren't the only celebs in attendance. Olivia Palermo was also there along with Jenna Coleman, Maya Thurman and Coco Rocha. Of course, it wouldn't be Fashion Week without Anna Wintour, who attended the show, as well.

To see the celebrities' looks, check out the gallery.

Christian Dior show - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

After attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in Provence, the couple heads to Paris for Dior's Haute Couture collection.

Christian Dior show - Shailene Woodley

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies actress attends the show in a chic coatdress.

Christian Dior show - Gal Gadot

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot

We wouldn't expect Wonder Woman to serve anything less than super fashion.

Christian Dior show - Elisabeth Moss

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale star ties up her semi-sheer ensemble with a chic bow.

Christian Dior show - Anna Wintour

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

It isn't Fashion Week without Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Christian Dior show - Coco Rocha

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Coco Rocha

The model dons a cropped, white button-up shirt and pairs it with an intricately designed skirt.

Christian Dior show - Maya Thurman Hawke

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter is a vision in white at the Fashion Week show.

Christian Dior show - Olivia Palermo

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

The celeb rocks a patterned jacket and matching skirt.

Christian Dior show - Jenna Coleman

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Jenna Coleman

The Victoria actress accessorizes her look with a big, bold belt and a colorful purse.

Considering the Haute Couture shows in Paris are just getting started, fans can expect to see even more stars slaying the fashion game as the week continues.

