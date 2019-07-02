Remembering the good times.

In this bonus clip from season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed where and when her relationship with Tristan Thompson became official. The Good American boss shared these specifics after grilling friend Savas Oguz about his love life.

Specifically, True Thompson's mom wondered how Savas went about making a relationship official.

"It's not like Tristan told you, 'So, we're dating now, right? Or we're in a relationship?'" Savas stated during their discussion.

While best friend Malika Haqq defended that Tristan definitely asked Khloe to be his girlfriend, Savas still seemed skeptical.

"He said, 'I want you to be my girlfriend.' Tristan did in the club in Cabo, you don't remember?" Kardashian added. "Word for word."