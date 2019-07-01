Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 10:47 AM
More than 10 years after her last acting gig, Jamie Lynn Spears is ready for her close-up once again. The Zoey 101 star—and kid sister to Britney Spears—has joined the cast of the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. The streamer confirmed the news in a tweet.
In the show based on Sherryl Woods' book series, Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who sets out to build a new life for herself following a series of not so great choices. This is Spears' first acting job since the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 ended in 2008. Her other TV credits include Miss Guided, Just Jordan and All That.
In 2013, Spears released her first single, "How Could I Want More." She made her return to Nickelodeon in 2018 in an episode of the Double Dare revival alongside her daughter Maddie. She competed against All That veteran Josh Server for charity.
Sweet Magnolias also stars Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley. According to Deadline, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening also star. Potter, Elliott and Headley play three women from South Carolina who were best friends since high school and are still supporting each other to this day.
Deadline reports Klein will play the town's pediatrician who has an unexpected fall from grace and Bruening will play a former baseball player who arrived in town looking for a fresh start.
Book author Woods is serving as an executive producer. Sheryl J. Anderson is showrunner and executive producer, Dan Paulson is also executive producing. Norman Buckley is directing and on board as a co-executive producer.
No premiere date was announced.
