When you're all in, the results are undeniable.

As Teddi Mellencamp celebrates her 38th birthday today, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram and looked back on how far she's come health wise.

"Photo on the left: my birthday during one of the many years I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness," she wrote to her followers. "I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor— and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you're 5'3" and over 200lbs.' The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again."

Teddi continued, "Picture on the right: Now, going into my 38th year with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle. Four years years I have been All IN— no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little ‘wild' (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week's worth of choices that don't work for me."