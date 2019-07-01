by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Kim Kardashianis "always listening, learning and growing."
Less than a week ago, the reality star and makeup mogul announced her new line of shapewear, initially called Kimono. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," the mom of four told the world on Twitter early last week. However, two days later, the star addressed criticism over the name of the line and claims she culturally appropriated the term for a traditional Japanese garment.
"I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment," Kardashian told The New York Times in a statement. "I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I'm incredibly proud of what's to come."
However, just days later, Kardashian made another announcement on social media.
"Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life. What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public," Kardashian tweeted on Monday. "I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."
The star continued, "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name."
While she did not disclose the new name, the mogul noted she "will be in touch soon."
As Kardashian concluded, "Thank you for your understanding and support always."
