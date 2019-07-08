Milo Ventimiglia is the TV man of our dreams.

Beginning in the mid '90s, the actor has wooed fans one TV series after the other. He's been on shows like American Dreams and The Bedford Diaries and those are just some of the lesser known roles he's had.

Sure, he's acted in films as well including 2018's Second Act and Creed II, but television is where he shines brightest. Since today the California native turns 42 years old, it's time to celebrate him the best way we know how...by reliving all of his memorable TV roles.

Even though Ventimiglia has more than 30 TV credits to his name as of now, some of which include voicing animated characters on shows like Wolverine, there are three big shows that fans will always think of when they think of the birthday boy.

So what are the big three? Gilmore Girls, Heroes and This Is Us!