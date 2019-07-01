by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 7:35 AM
Deavan and Jihoon met online, three months later they met in person, and weeks later they were expecting a child together. Now, they're back together—with Jihoon's parents and Deavan's daughter—trying to make it all work on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jihoon and his parents have made it from South Korea to Las Vegas for the combined family trip. Deavan, 22, lives with her family in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is hoping to win over Jihoon's parents so they bless their marriage, allowing them to begin their life together in Korea. And in the clip above, Jihoon is learning the lay of the land when it comes to Deavan and her daughter, Drascilla.
"She has to sleep in the middle tonight," Deavan tells Jihoon about the sleeping arrangements.
"Tonight?" he asks. "Las Vegas, first night. Tonight?"
Yep. Their first night together in a while and they're going to have a toddler in the bed with them.
"When I watch the American movies, daughter and son, they has a bed," Jihoon says. "Dad say good night. Goodnight kiss, and another room."
"Well, yeah, she's never not slept with me," Deavan says. "I slept with my parents until I was 7."
So, how do they have "our time"?
"You just go in another room," Deavan says.
Click play on the video above to see the whole awkward interaction.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?