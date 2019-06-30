Lil Nas X celebrated the end of Pride month with a major announcement.

The "Old Town Road" singer took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share an animated visual of his new single, "C7osure (You Like)," which he dropped last week. While it seemed like business as usual, the 20-year-old star told fans to pay attention to the song's meaning.

"some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm [f--k with me] no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote on social media. Before ending the tweet, he added three emojis: the rainbow flag, the starry-eyed face and the sparkling star.

Some of the lyrics include: Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old.