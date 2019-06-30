Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want Private Christening for Archie: Report

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 9:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to forgo another royal tradition made popular over the past few decades.

The two plan to soon host a christening for their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where they wed in 2018, and where Harry was christened in 1984. Archie's baptism will be a totally private affair, royal sources told the Sunday Times. This means no fan gatherings, and more importantly, no candid photos of the child outside. The palace has not commented.

But fans will probably get to see some pics of Archie; The Sunday Times said that it is thought Meghan and Harry will post on Instagram select images of their son in the days following his baptism. Traditionally, the royal family releases its own portraits from christenings after the ceremonies.

Forgoing public appearances and photo ops outside christenings isn't unusual for members of the royal family. However, in recent years, Harry's brother Prince William, who is third in line to the throne, and wife Kate Middleton delighted fans by allowing press photographers to take candid pics of them and their family arriving and leaving the christenings of their kids Prince George, who is almost 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

The couple also famously debuted their kids publicly by appearing with the then-newborns outside the hospital hours after their births. William and Harry's mother the late Princess Diana and their father Prince Charles did the same with the princes.

The brothers' cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also photographed with parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York outside before and after their own christenings.

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Embracing Royal Life Their Way

Meghan and Harry have yet to appear with Archie in a public place or show his full face to the world; they offered the first glimpse of him via a small press photo call at Windsor Castle, near their home, days after his birth. They have since released a few obstructed photos of Archie.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Sunday Times quoted sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as saying the couple considers Archie to be a "private citizen" and feel strongly about "shielding him," and that they intend to keep many details of his life private because he is not in the direct line of succession.

"Privacy is more precious to Harry than to almost any of the other member of the royal family," the newspaper quoted a friend as saying. "As Archie is not an HRH [His Royal Highness], he feels he has every right to strictly police his son's privacy."

See photos of royal christenings over the years:

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child and second son was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Christening

© Mario Testino / Art Partner

Princess Charlotte

The royals were one big happy family at the 2015 christening of Princess Charlotte.

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Christening

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles at the 2013 christening of their firstborn.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Prince William

Prince Charles and Princess Diana lovingly look at their firstborn during his christening in 1982.

Royal Christening, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother, Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince William

The Prince of Wales with the Queen and the Queen's mother at the christening of the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Christening, Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton, Carole Middleton, Micheal Middleton

MAVRIXONLINE.COM

Kate Middleton

Carole & Michael Middleton hold their daughter, who will later become the Duchess of Cambridge, during her baptism.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Queen Eliabeth

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince Harry

A young Prince William entertains his Royal relatives and godparents who are there to celebrate his brother's christening at Windsor Castle.

Royal Christening, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Central Press/Getty Images

Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II holding her son after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Christening, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II

Popperfoto/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

The Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth) pictured with their daughter Queen Elizabeth II as she sleeps in a precious christening robe, which has been used in the Royal Family for generations.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Queen Victoria, King Edward VIII, Mary of Teck, Grandmother Alexandra

W & D Downey/Getty Images

King Edward VIII

Queen Victoria at the christening of her great grandson, the future King Edward VIII, with the baby's mother Mary of Teck and grandmother Alexandra.

Royal Christening, Princess Eugenie, The Cuchees of York, Prince Andrew

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Her mother, the Duchess Of York, gives baby Eugenie a kiss as Prince Andrew looks at his little girl.

Royal Christening, Princess Beatrice Of York, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Prince Charles, Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry attend the christening of Princess Beatrice at the Chapel Royal in England.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Princess Beatrice Of York, Fergie

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Fergie looks at her young princess during her christening in London.

Royal Christening, Prince William, Godson, Konstantine Alexios

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Konstantine Alexios

Prince William holds his godson at the baby's christening at the Greek Cathedral of Sophia in London.

Royal Christening, Princess Maxima, Princess Ariane

ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Ariane

Dutch Princess Maxima holds her youngest daughter during her baptism ceremony by Reverend Deodaat van der Boo.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Princess Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia, Crown Prince Felipe of Spain

Juanjo Martin/Pool/Getty Images

Princess Sofia

Princess Letizia of Spain holds her daughter as she stands next to Prince Felipe of Spain during Sofia's baptism.

Royal Christening, Charlotte Casiraghi

Patrick SICCOLI/GAMMA/Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi

It was all smiles during the baptism of Casiraghi In Monaco.

Royal Christening, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Vincent & Princess Josephine

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark pose together after the christening of their twins at Holmens.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Duchess Of Gloucester, The Earl Of Ulster, Baby Lady Rose Windsor

TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images

Lady Rose Windsor

Duchess Of Gloucester with her son The Earl Of Ulster and baby Lady Rose Windsor during her christening.

Royal Christening, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne

Central Press/Getty Images

Princess Anne

Princess Elizabeth with her baby daughter who is wearing the Royal christening robe made of Honiton lace in 1950.

Royal Christening, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, King George V of Great Britain, Duke of York, Earl of Strathmore, Queen Mary

Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary

The christening of the royal in1926, with Duke of Connaught, King George V of Great Britain, Duke of York, Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elphinstone, Queen Mary, Duchess of York and baby, Countess of Strathmore, Princess Mary and Viscountess Lascelles present.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Catharina-Amalia, daughter of Dutch crown prince Willem-Alexander and Princes Maxima

OBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images

Catharina-Amalia

The daughter of Dutch crown Prince Willem Alexander and Princess Maxima in the St. Jacobs church during her christening.

Royal Christening, Nicola, son of Constantine II of Greece

Team/Alinari via Getty Images

Nicola

The royal family of Greece at the baptism of Nicola, son of Constantine II of Greece.

NEXT GALLERY: A look back at Prince George's first days

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Archie Harrison , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.