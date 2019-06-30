It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to forgo another royal tradition made popular over the past few decades.

The two plan to soon host a christening for their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where they wed in 2018, and where Harry was christened in 1984. Archie's baptism will be a totally private affair, royal sources told the Sunday Times. This means no fan gatherings, and more importantly, no candid photos of the child outside. The palace has not commented.

But fans will probably get to see some pics of Archie; The Sunday Times said that it is thought Meghan and Harry will post on Instagram select images of their son in the days following his baptism. Traditionally, the royal family releases its own portraits from christenings after the ceremonies.

Forgoing public appearances and photo ops outside christenings isn't unusual for members of the royal family. However, in recent years, Harry's brother Prince William, who is third in line to the throne, and wife Kate Middleton delighted fans by allowing press photographers to take candid pics of them and their family arriving and leaving the christenings of their kids Prince George, who is almost 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

The couple also famously debuted their kids publicly by appearing with the then-newborns outside the hospital hours after their births. William and Harry's mother the late Princess Diana and their father Prince Charles did the same with the princes.

The brothers' cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also photographed with parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York outside before and after their own christenings.