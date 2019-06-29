Lisa Vanderpump, Lance Bass & More Stars Attend Jax and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 7:08 PM

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

Love is in the air!

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in front of close friends, family members and, of course, their Bravo co-stars. From a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump to Lance Bass, who officiated their wedding, the reality TV couple's big day was chock-full of celebrity guests.

In true Brittany fashion, she walked down the aisle in a drop-dead gorgeous ball gown dress that she fell in love with at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles, while her boo donned a classic suit and tie. Their famous friends captured their sweet and unforgettable ceremony on social media, especially as they exchanged their vows. In fact, Claudia Oshry caught the magical moment the brunette beauty told her hubby "you're my lobster." 

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Road to Marriage

The reality TV personality's guests also included fellow co-stars Stassi Schroeder,Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-SchwartzTom SandovalAriana Madix and Tom Schwartz.

To see everyone who showed up to the star-studded event, take a peek at our gallery below!

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Bridal Party

Now that's a bridal party! "It's the crossover you want AND the crossover you need," Southern Charm star shares on Insta. "Having so much fun with these fellow @bravotv Maniacs."

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Sheana Marie

Before the bride and groom say "I do," the brunette beauty snaps a selfie in her bridesmaids dress.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Groomsmen

Name a more iconic duo, er, group... we'll wait.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Legendary Vows

Claudia Oshry shares the unforgettable moment Brittany tells Jax he's her "lobster." Awww!

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Saying "I Do"

Another sweet photo from Shep! The reality TV star snaps this sweet moment between the bride and the groom.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Queens

Oh, snap! The bridal party snaps a fire selfie after the ceremony.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

Rehearsal Dinner Duties

The two make their entrance to the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

The Guys

Jax is all smiles with the bros at the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

The Girls

Brittany is all smiles with the ladies at the wedding rehearsal dinner.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Randall Emmett

Instagram

In the PJ

The Vanderpump Rules star appears with her husband and Lala Kent's fiancé.

Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Sherri Cartwright

Instagram / Sherri Cartwright

Momma Cartwright and the Vanderpump's

The two appear with the mother of the bride-to-be.

Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Pre-Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Strike a Pose

The two appear at a pre-wedding celebration.

Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor Pre-Wedding

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Surprise Guest

Stassi Schroeder filmed her co-star at one of the pre-wedding bashes.

Stassi Schroeder, Jax Tayor, Pre-Wedding

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

If You're Going to a Wedding in a Castle...

...you have to dress the part.

Lance Bass, Jax Tayor, Pre-Wedding, Randall Emmett

Instagram / Randall Emmett

Knock-Knock

The wedding officiant delivers the goods.

Congrats to the newlyweds on their next chapter!

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 
