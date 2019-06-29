Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is officially off the market, y'all!
The reality TV star married his lady love and Bravo co-star Brittany Cartwright, in a romantic, fairytale-like ceremony on Saturday, June 29.
Friends and family members gathered around for the couple's big day at the Kentucky Castle, where the two exchanged vows and wowed their guests with larger-than-life decorations and mesmerizing ensembles. The brunette beauty walked down the aisle in a custom bridal gown that she found at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her husband looked sharp and dapper in a timeless suit.
Fans of the reality TV series will recall the magical moment Taylor popped the big question during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. Brittany was taken aback by the proposal and couldn't stop smiling after her beau got down on one knee at their favorite restaurant in Malibu, Calif.
Fast-forward to now, and the couple is now husband and wife!
To see their whirlwind romance over the years—aka how it all began up until now—keep scrolling through our galley below!
Twitter
It's Official!
Earlier this week, the couple made things a bit more official after getting their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Two Lovebirds
In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities share a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.
Instagram
Time to Party!
The couple lives their best lives in Miami, as they celebrate their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties. "All of the ladies and guys have been doing group activities together and are having a blast," a source reveals of their festivities.
Kels Malicote Photography
Something Blue
The pair steps out in their finest attire for their rehearsal dinner in Kentucky. Cartwright wears an adorable heart-printed dress while Taylor opts for something blue!
Instagram
Engagement Festivities
The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready
The two bring the glitz and the glam to E!'s People's Choice Awards. "Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," the Bravolebrity shares on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."
Instagram
Hitting the Pause Button
While the two called it quits for a while after news broke that Jax cheated. However, they reconciled and seemed happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion. "He was very persistent and just did not give up. There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me," Brittany revealed to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on E!'s Daily Pop.
Instagram
The Big Question
The brunette beauty shares the special news on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she says of her proposal, which took place in Malibu on June 8, 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."
E! News
Welcome to SUR
Brittany joins the Vanderpump Rules cast and becomes part of the crazy Bravo family. She and Jax take their relationship to the next level.
Bravo
Going Country
The pair takes a break from LA and heads to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They film their spin-off show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience the many ups and downs of their relationship.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors
What Happens in Vegas
Not everything stays in Sin City! The Pump Rules star persuades his lady love to join him in LA and on the Bravo reality series. It works, because, she's become a fan favorite on the show.
Congrats to the newlyweds on their big day!
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)