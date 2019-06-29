by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 2:40 PM
Priyanka Chopra does not disappoint when it comes to her wedding fashion, even as a guest.
Her husband Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a second, larger wedding ceremony in France on Saturday. Priyanka attended the event wearing a gorgeous pastel pink saree. The actress had showcased traditional Indian outfits at her and Nick's multiple wedding events in December in her native India.
Joe and Nick's brother and band mate Kevin Jonas also attended the wedding with wife Danielle Jonas. The bride and groom's parents also attended, as did the littlest Jonas, Frankie Jonas.
Other celebrity guests included Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who served as one of her bridesmaids, plus Diplo—who leaked video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, Joe's DNCE band mates, Wilmer Valderrama and model Amanda Pacheco—who have sparked romance rumors in recent weeks, personal development coach Mike Bayer, and Dr. Phil McGraw—who leaked the bride and groom's wedding date a week ago on Instagram.
See photos from Joe and Sophie's wedding festivities and pre-wedding events below.
Best Image/Backgrid
The married couple chat outside at Chateau de Tourreau before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France.
Best Image/Backgrid
The married couple appear at Chateau de Tourreau before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France.
Best Image/Backgrid
The groom is all smiles.
Article continues below
Best Image/Backgrid
Time for a brotherly pep talk.
TheImageDirect.com
The singer carries a garment bag from the NY bridal shop Kleinfeld.
Best Image / BACKGRID
The bride-to-be wears a white, fitted dress with a square neckline at a pre-wedding celebration in the South of France with her nearest and dearest.
Article continues below
Best Image / BACKGRID
Arya Stark is finally here!
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
The couple attends Joe and Sophie's rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.
Best Image / BACKGRID
It won't be long now until it's time to tie the knot.
Article continues below
Best Image / BACKGRID
Just look at the happy couple!
Best Image / BACKGRID
Joe and Sophie are spotted spending time by the pool at the Château de Tourreau.
Best Image / BACKGRID
The actress can be seen attempting to cool down with a fan while walking alongside her singer beau.
Article continues below
Best Image / BACKGRID
Nick and Priyanka enjoy a drink by the pool.
Best Image / BACKGRID
Kevin and Danielle hold on to their drinks as they arrive at the pool.
Neil Warner /KCS Presse / MEGA
Sophie wears a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt while exiting her hotel in the South of France with her hubby-to-be.
Article continues below
Best Image / BACKGRID
The singer and the Sansa Stark star are joined by his fellow JoBro Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.
Best Image / BACKGRID
The actress dons a green dress with a pretty floral pattern on her way to dinner at her hotel's restaurant.
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!
Article continues below
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.
Best Image / BACKGRID
The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.
Article continues below
Pierre Suu/GC Images
It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush corset with Poppy lissiman sunglasses while her hubby opts for something more casual.
There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.
Article continues below
KCS Presse / MEGA
The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Sophie's white dress from Choosy and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag and the grenson hiking boot from House of Holland, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.
Article continues below
Neil Warner/MEGA
It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account.
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud.
Article continues below
Instagram / Sophie Turner
With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?