Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Baseball Game With Prince Harry...and Archie Gets Gifts!

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 10:39 AM

Batter up!

On Saturday, Meghan Markle stepped out for a surprise and third official appearance since giving birth to baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in early May. She joined Prince Harry at the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of his Invictus Games Foundation, the first-ever MLB game in Europe. 

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black belted short-sleeve Stella McCartney keyhole dress, paired with black Aquazzura flats, while the Duke of Sussex matched her in black polo shirt, pants and shoes.

At the event, they met members of the baseball teams, who presented them with personalized clothing for Archie. The group was all smiles, and Meghan also dished out hugs to some of the players—a breach of royal protocol, which has become expected of the popular and seemingly more modern royal couple. The duke and duchess then made an appearance on the field.

Watch

Meghan Markle Upgrades Her Engagement Ring... Por Que?!

See photos of Meghan and Harry with the MLB players:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

We Have Arrived

The two arrive at London Stadium for the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Lovebirds

The two enter London Stadium for the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game, Mookie Betts

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Sheer Joy

Meghan and Harry celebrate with the Red Sox.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game, Mookie Betts

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Hugs

Hugs all round!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Smile!

Harry and Meghan pose with the Red Sox.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Batter Up

Harry checks out a miniature bat the Boston Red Sox gifted Archie.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Red Sox Gift

Meghan holds up a personalized onesie for baby Archie.

Meghan Markle, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Bliss

Meghan is so pleased with baby Archie's Yankees gift.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Say Cheese!

Harry and Meghan pose with the Yankees.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Yankees Gift

The two are given a personalized jersey for baby Archie.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

Play Ball!

The two appear on the baseball field.

Earlier this month, Meghan made her first post-baby appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade, a belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II.

She and Harry have not shown Archie himself to the public since Father's Day two weeks ago, when they shared an obstructed photo of him on Instagram.  He made his public debut days after he was born, when Meghan and Harry showed him off in a brief and small, private press photo call at Windsor Castle.

