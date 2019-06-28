Tana Mongeau's Apparent Engagement Rings From Jake Paul Only Cost $500

"You're awesome, and like actually awesome as f--k," Jake said in the video. "I've really loved getting to know you, hanging with you and stirring up the internet over the past couple of months. This video is dedicated to you and your beautiful smile, and also to us becoming husband and wife."

The lovebirds actually hitch-hiked their way to Sin City after their bus broke down, but ultimately made it to Drai's Nightclub (with a Ring Pop in hand) to pop the big question.

After taking the stage together, Jake told the crowd, "This girl right here in the blonde and the black just turned 21." He then turned to Tana and said, "But like, I like you. I like you a lot. Like so much. And I was thinking it would be dope if you would like, marry me. Tana Mongeau, take this strawberry kiwi Ring Pop and marry me."

Tana's response after saying yes? "My net worth just jumped a lot."