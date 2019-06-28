Instagram
Leave your flower crowns and cowboy boots in the desert, because this weekend it's all about Glastonbury.
With Coachella officially behind us, music lovers have flocked across the pond to another festival that rivals the Southern California gathering in star power, style and hype.
Every year, more than 175,000 attendees descend upon Somerset, England for five days unlike any other—and Glastonbury 2019 is already off to a major start.
The performance lineup includes the likes of Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Janelle Monáe, Kylie Minogue and The Killers. Musical offerings aside, Hollywood has also left its stamp on the 1,100-acre festival grounds. Dua Lipa, Sienna Millerand Suki Waterhouse are just a few of the stars turning up the heat at Glastonbury.
Check out every must-see Glastonbury moment (both on and off the stage) in our gallery below:
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Dua Lipa
The British-born Grammy winner stands out from the crowd in a bedazzled bikini top, oversized track pants and combat boots.
GC Images
Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross
The couple that attends music festivals together, stays together!
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
Sheryl Crow
When all you wanna do is have some fun, headline Glastonbury!
Handout/Jack Notley/PMK BNC via Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby
The Mission: Impossible star wears a Glastonbury style staple—wellies!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Alexa Chung
Effortlessly cool as always! The vet and fashion maven dresses for the occasion in an ensemble by Barbour.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Jorja Smith
One word: flawless! The British singer masters the art of mixing patterns.
Instagram
Douglas Booth, Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper
Three's never a crowd when it comes to this all-star crew.
GC Images/GC Images
Rafferty Law
The 22-year-old son of Jude Law nails festival style in a pair of floral shorts and leather boots.
Mark Boland/Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse & Immy Waterhouse
Sister, sister! The duo strike a pose for the cameras in between performances.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
Lauryn Hill
The iconic musician wows the crowd in an extravagant blouse tucked into white trousers.
Mark Boland/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Easy, breezy, beautiful Sienna!
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Stormzy
The rapper delivers a powerful performance on Day 3 of the event.
Instagram
Jamie Cullum
The English singer-songwriter spreads peace at Glastonbury.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!