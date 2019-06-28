Leave your flower crowns and cowboy boots in the desert, because this weekend it's all about Glastonbury.

With Coachella officially behind us, music lovers have flocked across the pond to another festival that rivals the Southern California gathering in star power, style and hype.

Every year, more than 175,000 attendees descend upon Somerset, England for five days unlike any other—and Glastonbury 2019 is already off to a major start.

The performance lineup includes the likes of Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Janelle Monáe, Kylie Minogue and The Killers. Musical offerings aside, Hollywood has also left its stamp on the 1,100-acre festival grounds. Dua Lipa, Sienna Millerand Suki Waterhouse are just a few of the stars turning up the heat at Glastonbury.