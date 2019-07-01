Ashanti's New Swimwear Collection Will Heat Up Your Summer

Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
by Jillian Punwar | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 6:26 AM
Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
You may know Ashanti as the "Rock Wit U" singer, but now she is also a swimsuit designer!
The talented artist has partnered with online boutique PrettyLittleThing to introduce a line of bold pieces you need in your closet this summer.
"I feel like everyone deserves to look and feel amazing," Ashanti told E! News ahead of today's official launch. "I wanted pieces that would empower women."
The singer's swim collection features unique styles and patterns such as a neon lime suit, peacock print two-piece and silver metallic bikini.
"These all stand out because they're so different and exotic and they come in a variety of cuts for each body," she remarked.
Ashanti's swimwear is inspired by her travels to many tropical places, such as The Amazon and The Caribbean. The line, which features plus sizes, also includes one pieces and cover-ups.
There is sure to be something everyone will like and feel confident in.
Check out some of our favorites from the Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing collection in our gallery below.
PrettyLittleThing
This futuristic two-piece will definitely take your bikini collection to the next level.
SHOP NOW: $18 for Top on PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
We're obsessed with this mixed animal print off the shoulder bikini, featuring lime green lines.
SHOP NOW: $22 for Top on PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
We never knew we needed a peacock bikini until now...
SHOP NOW: $22 for Top on PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
You need this pink snakeskin one-piece that will make everyone jealous this summer.
PrettyLittleThing
Swimsuit cover-ups never looked so good! Pair this vibrant robe with a white or black bikini for a bold look.
PrettyLittleThing
This lime green snakeskin suit with a plunging neckline is sure to be a show stopper.
PrettyLittleThing
Stand out on the beach this summer in this bikini featuring metallic material with all over mirror jewels and cross over tie sides.
SHOP NOW: $55 for Top on PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing
We're obsessed with this simple yet flirty bikini with translucent pink shimmers.
SHOP NOW:$35 for Top on PrettyLittleThing
Can we have all these bikinis please?!
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
