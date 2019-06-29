From the second that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their love story in 2016, there hasn't been a single facet of royal life that the American hasn't modernized in some way or another.

From her proudly progressive politics to her groundbreaking wedding ceremony, her approach to raising a royal baby to her routine flouting of outdated royal protocol and convention—hell, even just her mere existence as Duchess of Sussex while being a multi-racial foreign divorcee—Meghan has proven that she's a thoroughly modern woman ready and willing to revolutionize royal life at any cost.

But it's not just her progressive ideals that she's bringing to the table. With a past life as an actress, starring on the USA drama Suits when she met Harry, not so far in her past, she also brings a singular taste level to the party, gleaned from her days spent on red carpets and industry functions, draped in designer goods.