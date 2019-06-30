Pajamas Trend: 8 PJs for Night and Day

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
Want to make the hazy, lazy days of summer even better? Then it's time to embrace the pajamas trend, friend. Now, we're not talking about schlepping around in an oversize tee and slippers (though you do you). We're talking wearing classic PJs all day and night. Several celebs have been seen out pumping up the jammies lately, and our What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale have taken notice and approve (see more in the video above).
Ready to join the pajama party? Check out these looks below.
This classic PJ set can be worn together or as separates (also available in white and navy).
Add a little boho flair with this cami and shorts option.
We love the crisp white cotton with contrast piping—and it's on sale!
Pair this with vintage sunnies for a summer in Old Hollywood vibe.
Sexy, classy and comfy? It's a triple win (and also available in a gray-purple shade).
Sweet, classic and totally on-trend.
So, you may not live in a Loz Feliz mansion, but you can dress the part.
This printed set just screams summer to us.
