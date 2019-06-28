Where can you find shows from and starring Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg and so many others? Quibi! So...what's Quibi?

The new streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg is described as "a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood." It's designed "for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing." Think shorter shows, most around 10 minutes long.

Hemsworth is the latest star to sign on to a project on the mobile platform. He'll star as Dodge Maynard in an action thriller about a man battling a terminal illness, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife. To take care of her, he takes an offer to participate in a deadly game only to discover he's not the hunter, but the prey. Nick Santora wrote the project, Phil Abraham will direct.