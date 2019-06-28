Courtesy of WGN America
Fans are invited to say goodbye to Beth Chapman in "true Hawaiian style."
Just days after the 51-year-old reality star's untimely death amid a battle with throat cancer, her loved ones are honoring her life with a memorial service at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii on Saturday. Cecily and Lyssa Chapman, Beth's daughter and stepdaughter, invited the public to join the family and pay tribute, a press release explained, noting Beth's love of Hawaii. "I love Hawai'i the most," she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha," the press release read.
The memorial will include a Hawaiian chant, prayer and paddle out with family and friends. Attendees are asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers and not leis, as the strings can be harmful to ocean life. For social media posts, the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog was noted.
According to the release, Beth's longtime husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman is finalizing plans for a second memorial service in Colorado, their other home.
However, it was from Hawaii that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star confirmed the news of his beloved wife's passing earlier this week.
"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," he tweeted on Wednesday. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
In their time of tragedy, Beth's husband and family have publicly reminisced about happier times, particularly Beth's penchant for Bruno Mars.
"People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth... Here you go," Dog tweeted with a video of her singing along to "Perm." "@BrunoMars you're her fav jam," he added.
Our thoughts are with Dog and his family during this difficult time.
