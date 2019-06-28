Guns N' Roses Drummer Steven Adler Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 8:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Steven Adler

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalized after a possible suicide attempt.

TMZ, which broke the news, quoted law enforcement sources as saying that someone at the musician's Los Angeles home called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to report that someone had stabbed themselves, and that cops later discovered Adler, 54 with a stab wound to his stomach. The outlet said he was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that they received a call from a private home, whose address matches that of Adler and wife Carolina's house, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday about a possible suicide attempt. When authorities reached the residence, they found a person suffering a medical emergency and transported them to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police determined no crime had been committed.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles Fire Department told People they called to the address for a possible stabbing and transported one patient to the local hospital.

It is unclear if Adler, who has battled substance abuse for years, was under the influence at the time.

Watch

Tyler Henry Discusses Abilities With Dr. Drew Pinsky

Adler joined Guns N' Roses in 1985 and was fired from the band over his drug addiction in 1990. He then sued the group, and the parties settled the case out of court. Adler's drug addiction became worse, leading to an arrest for heroin possession in 1996 and an overdose and stroke a year later.

The musician has been to rehab a few times. In 2008, Adler starred on second season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and later appeared on the the first season of spin-off Sober House. In 2011, following another relapse, Adler returned to Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew for its fifth season.

In 2012, Adler was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Guns N' Roses. In 2016, he joined the band on tour for a few shows as a guest performer.

 

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Guns N' Roses , Injury And Illness , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.