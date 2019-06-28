Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 6:57 AM
Nothing was off limits at The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion. As viewers saw in the trailer, the ladies hold Luann de Lesseps accountable for her behavior this season. In the preview below, Andy Cohen asks a viewer question about Luann's behavior in the Berkshires. Did she use the trip as an opportunity to have Dorinda Medley make it up to her after their fallout in season 10?
"It totally looked that way," Luann says. "I can totally understand why somebody would think that, but it's not the first time we've done yoga."
Luann wanted spa treatments, yoga, and to never have to stay in Dorinda's fish-themed room again.
"She was a very gracious hostess, she really was," Luann says. As for the breakdown over the fish room that saw her storm away from the table and make hotel room reservations, Luann says she was just trying to "keep my s—t together at that point."
"I overreacted," Luann admits.
But Bethenny Frankel isn't buying it. Just take a look at her face in the preview above. As for Bethenny, she clears up her dating timeline in another preview. When Andy asks about her past with Russ, whom she dated while broken up with late boyfriend Dennis Shields, the Skinnygirl mogul sheds new light on the relationship.
"We really were very, very much into each other," Bethenny says about Russ.
Regarding Paul, Bethenny says she went out on a date at first during Christmas 2018. "I was too needy," she says. After a break, Paul came back and started courting her, now they're still together. Watch the video above for more.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
