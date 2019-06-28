YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 5:08 AM
YouTube
Before Nicki Minaj was a famous rapper, she worked at Red Lobster.
On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, the "Anaconda" artist revisited the restaurant for a "dinner date" with Jimmy Fallon.
"I have a worked at a couple different Red Lobsters," Minaj explained on the way to one of the chain's New York locations, "and I've gotten fired from all three or four of them."
The visit marked a first for Fallon. So, the 10-time Grammy nominee showed him the ropes. From providing drink and food recommendations to teaching him how to crack open a lobster, the "Super Bass" star guided him through it all. She even helped him out when he started choking on a piece of fried shrimp.
"You saved my life," Fallon said.
In addition, Minaj opened up to the host about the real reason she got fired from the establishment. Minaj said it all started after a couple left the restaurant without tipping and stole her pen.
"I walked to the car; I banged on the car window and I said, 'Give me my pen!'" she recalled, adding that she also gave them the bird and was fired right on the spot.
After they finished their meals, Fallon gave Minaj a chance at "redemption." The two dressed up in staff uniforms and waited a few tables. While Minaj proved she hadn't lost her touch, Fallon committed a few faux pas, including stealing customers' drinks and cheddar bay biscuits.
Once they finished, Minaj received a card giving her free biscuits for life. Fallon also gave her a pen to replace the stolen one.
"Oh my God! This is the nicest thing anyone's ever given me," the rapper said after receiving the biscuit bounty.
Watch the video to see them enjoy the memorable meal.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?