SEASON FINALE
SUNDAY 9PM

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Perfectly Pink 35th Birthday Bash

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello & Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 4:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ain't no party like a Kardashian party! 

The most famous family in Hollywood came together on Thursday evening to raise a glass (or two) to the one and only Khloe Kardashian, who is celebrating her 35th birthday. The woman of the hour, as well as attendees Kylie Jennerand Kim Kardashian took fans inside the over-the top-affair, which was orchestrated by celeb party planner Mindy Weiss

Jeff Leatham decorated the space from top to bottom in varying shades of pink florals, and guests noshed on an impeccably curated dessert table courtesy of Cake Gourmet Sugar Service. Plates of pink grilled cheese were also passed around and the drink menu included cocktails named "I'm In Love With the KoKo" and "Khloe Money Moves." 

It didn't stop there, though. Some of the birthday girl's most infamous quotes were featured on pink cups, which featured matching straws adorned with Khloe's face. 

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Tristan, Revenge Body & More

And who could forget the appearance from little True Thompson, who matched her proud mama in a pink ensemble. Check out every photo from Khloe's luxurious birthday bash below: 

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

True-ly Adorable

It's safe to say the 1-year-old is amazed by the pretty and pink surroundings at the party.

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Tickled Pink

Soft florals and glowing candlelight creates the good vibes for a night of celebrating.

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Flashing Lights

One of the Kardashian family homes transforms into one of the biggest night clubs with the addition of a single neon sign.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Cheers

Not only are these straws eco-friendly, but they are totally glam too. 

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Bottoms Up

Signature cocktails, personalized straws and sweet treats galore... What more can a girl ask for?

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Chill Out

There's nothing better than an icy drink on a hot summer day.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Speak to the Hand

Dream joins her cousins for what is sure to be a fun party filled with dancing and sweet treats. 

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Say Cheese

Nothing sounds better than the gooey sandwich, but with a pink twist.

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Seeing Pink

With a backdrop like this, everyone will be seeing the world through rose-colored lenses.

Article continues below

Ahead of the celebration, Khloe's loved ones—including ex Tristan Thompsonpaid tribute on social media.

Watch part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part season finale Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Birthdays , Kardashians , VG , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.