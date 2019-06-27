The temperature in Las Vegas isn't the only thing heating up this summer!

E! News can confirm Holly Madison has struck up a romance with Zak Bagans, a self-described paranormal investigator who hosts Ghost Adventures. This marks the former Playboy Playmate's first public relationship since she finalized her divorce from Pasquale Rotella in Feb. 2019.

An insider shares, "Things between Holly and Zak are still new, but the two of them have been enjoying getting to know each other."

As it stands, we're told Holly and Zak are "having fun together" but not "looking to rush into anything serious" just yet.

So how did the 39-year-old and her new beau first cross paths? It's been reported that Holly paid a visit to Zak's Sin City-based Haunted Museum in May, and things took off from there. Perhaps they bonded over the fact that Holly's former Girls Next Door co-star Bridget Marquardt is also a paranormal investigator.